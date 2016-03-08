Pogba can arrive to Juve thanks to the sales and...Ronaldo
01 February at 12:00Eleven million euros saved until June, double in the next season. This is the impact of the sales of Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can on Juventus' balance sheet, as the players still had contracts with the Bianconeri until 2021 and 2022, respectively.
The funds saved from the departures of the Croatian and German will guarantee Juventus financial liquidity which could already be used in the summer transfer market, with the Bianconeri having one great goal - Paul Pogba.
The player who left Juventus in 2016 to return to the Old Trafford is currently having a hard time in England as he is struggling with injury problems and has a poor relationship with the Manchester United fans.
Moreover, in the past couple of days, his agent Mino Raiola dropped a clear hint in an interview with Sky Sports (via football-italia.net) that the Frenchman's future at the club is not certain at all.
And another aspect pushing Pogba back to the Allianz Stadium could be the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at the Old Trafford.
The Portuguese midfielder signed with the club in a deal worth about 80 million euros and, as stated by the player himself in an interview with United's official website, Cristiano Ronaldo advised him to join the club. Thus, even the Juventus star himself could be pushing for Pogba's return so the two can team up in Turin.
