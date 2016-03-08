On Wednesday, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba showed his class and quality in the team’s Champions League opener away against Young Boys Bern. The French World Cup winner scored two goal and assisted the third in a 3-0 win, showing what he can offer to Jose Mourinho’s side.But the player has been criticized by many that his club performances are not on par with the one’s on international level, especially his great form for France during this summer’s World Cup in Russia, where Pogba was one of the most important players for Les Bleus. Can his performance against Young Boys be an inspiration for better performances on club level towards the future?Even at a relatively young age, Pogba possesses immense international experience with 62 appearances for France. He was one of the leaders of Didier Dechamps’ team this summer and Manchester United expect the former Juventus man to step up in that respect even at club level.It is not far-fetched to say that Pogba is surrounded by better players at international level, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and N’Golo Kante playing alongside Pogba. Even at club level, however, he is accompanied by quality players in every department, such as Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic or Alexis Sanchez.Jose Mourinho knows he has a gem in his hands. A gem that once it is properly sharpened, can be devastating and title-winning. The basis is there. There is no discussing the technical ability of the player and the quality he possesses, but both the coach and the player need to make an extra bit of effort to get the best out of Pogba and to recreate the Pogba playing for France.This match [against Young Boys] could potentially represent a turning point for Mourinho, Pogba as well as the whole Manchester United team. It would be exaggerated to say that with one match, plus against a team of not high calibre, all the issues are solved, but it can be a source of inspiration and promise for the whole club to the future.Pogba excelled in the midfield in Switzerland and compared to the start of the season in the Premier League, we saw a different player. A player close to the one dominating for the French national team.If Pogba can show this level of leadership and quality on a consistent level, it could potentially prevent Mourinho’s so-called “Third-season syndrome” from happening. And based on the first few results in the league, it was not that brave to say this could be the case again. For now, however, it is up to Mourinho and Pogba himself to unlock consistence and the real capabilities of the player in view of a better future for Manchester United.