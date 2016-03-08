Pogba comments on Juventus and Barcelona rumors

In a recent interview with Telefoot, Paul Pogba gave his verdict on the rumors connecting him to Barcelona or a return to Juventus.



Problems have been growing between Pogba and his coach at Manchester United since last season and the player was expected to leave last summer especially with the giants of Europe working on landing him.



However, the Frenchman commented on the all these links in his recent interview declaring they are all just rumors.



"I'm under contract and until you see me smile with another shirt, it's just rumors ".



On the complicated relationship with the manager of the Red Devils, José Mourinho: "There are always small things, our relationship is always the same, the one between coach and player, we have common goals, we want to win and that's all that matters".



Pogba has started all four Premier League games for the Red Devils this seasons and managed to net two goals.

