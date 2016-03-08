Pogba could reunite with the Oldy Lady as Mourinho is ready to sacrifice him

Juventus does not give up on the Paul Pogba dream. And, as Don Balon writes, Manchester United can help the Bianconeri. The Red Devils in January will try at all costs to buy Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez, ready to pay the clause of 80 million. And, to get to the left back it is reported Jose Mourinho is ready to sacrifice Paul Pogba.



Pogba and Mourinho have not been on perfect terms since last season and throughout the summer the Frenchman was on the edge of leaving Old Trafford for Barcelona or a return to the Old Lady.



Juventus are monitoring the situation and the Bianconeri are believed to be eager to reunite with their former midfielder.



Pogba left Manchester United to play for Juventus in 2012 and spent four years in Turin winning the Scudetto on all four occasions.



He returned to Manchester in 2016 with a then-record for highest football transfer fee at €105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million.

