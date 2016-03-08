The Frenchman has come under fire lately for his lacklustre play for Manchester United: barring a double in the local derby to ensure a 3-2 comeback win, the former Juventus player has been a disappointment, finding playing time to be a rare commodity in the second half of the season.

Things got even worse for the €105 million star when he was booed by France fans in a recent 3-1 win over Italy in a friendly in Nice last week.

Yet the 25-year-old is unrepentant: "I've always been like that,” Pogba told France Football . “When I've won, I've won being like that. That's my style of play.

“You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the park. If he scores three goals are you going to say: 'Ah but he's walking on the pitch?' No. You can't tell me how to play.

“If I'm here today, it's as I am. No one has told me how I must behave. That's my football, that's all.

“People can like it or not. Do I need this to be loved? Do I need people to judge me differently? Or do they talk better about me?"

The midfield star (who has netted ten Premier League goals over two seasons) also had something very wise to say about how he is perceived:

“We can't love everyone and be loved by everyone. That would be perfection and nothing is perfect in this world.

“I'm not going to be offended if someone says: 'I don't love you.' That's your right. You don't have to love me."