Pogba drops massive hint about Man Utd exit

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could well have dropped the biggest hint ever of a possible United exit.



Pogba's relationship with the Red Devils hasn't been the best in the last few months. The Frenchman has publicly stated that he wants to leave the club, with his agent Mino Raiola also having stated that his client wants to leave.



While Real Madrid want him, Pogba's brother Matthias gave an interview to El Chiringuito yesterday in which he said that Jose Mourinho isn't a winner and also said that his brother wants to leave United, also claiming that Real Madrid will be the perfect place for him.



Paul, some minutes ago, took a screenshot of that interview and put it up on his Instagram story. Considering what Mathias said won't be well received by Ole Solskjaer, this could well be the biggest hint yet that Pogba wants to leave.



