Pogba-Dybala swap: Juve or Man Utd, who will get the better deal?

The transfer window is now open and with that, there has been an increase in rumours including few of the big names who are likely to leave their respective club in the summer.



One of these rumours, is about a potential swap deal involving Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala. Of course, it remains a hypothesis for now, but if the deal goes through, which club out of the two will come out as a real winner? The answer is probably United.



The reason for that claim is the fact that United and Pogba's marriage has failed to live up to the expectations. The Red Devils believe that the French midfielder has not lived up to the expectations since moving back to Manchester three years back, a concern which was openly expressed by former manager Jose Mourinho.



On the other hand, it is believed that Pogba thinks United have not signed enough good players to help him progress in the role he was offered. Either way, it seems like that there can never be a happy ending in this situation and it will be ideal for both parties to part ways before the next campaign.



On top of that, if United will be able to sign someone like Dybala in return, it will prove to be a step in the right direction as not only the Argentinian international has the star power which matches with the pedigree of the club, but he is also one of the most talented left-footed player playing in the game. He, alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, will make a formidable front three which can bring fear in any opposition’s defensive line next season.



By Azeem Siddiqui (@aze3msiddiqui on Twitter)

