Pogba fuels Juve and Real rumours in post-match interview

"There is no need to speak about my future," he told reporters after the friendly game against Perth Glory. Given his and Raiol's previous statements, making it pretty clear that he wants to move on, it seems that a decision has already been taken, thus he doesn't need to say more.

Even though the costs will be very high, Juventus are very interested in the World Champion, looking to reunite with their former player. However, in order to complete such an operation, a few sales will have to be made.

The likes of Khedira and Matuidi have been linked with an exit in order to fund the Pogba deal, which could cost around €100m. Real Madrid remain in the race as well, but given how much they've invested already, a deal is difficult for them as well.

The future of Paul Pogba is yet to be decided, but it almost certainly won't be at Manchester United. Juventus and Real Madrid are believed to be ahead of everyone else in the race for the midfielder, who refused to talk about his future.