Pogba hampers Juve fans' dreams: 'I was there on a 4-year vacation'

14 November at 10:30
Paul Pogba is trying to remove the many market rumours that concern him, with Juventus always in the background looking to bring the Frenchman back to Turin. Interviewed by Inside United, the official magazine of Manchester United, Pogba spoke about his experience with the Red Devils. 

"When I came back here it was great, I felt like I was home again. I was just on vacation for four years," he said.

"I have always dreamed of playing with this shirt, playing great games and scoring at the Old Trafford and nothing has changed since the first time, except for the teammates and the coach. The rest of the club has remained the same since I left and then returned," Pogba added.

Pogba's United currently sit 8th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Mourinho's team defeated Juventus away from home and sit 2nd in the group H table, just 2 points behind the Italian champions.

Click on the gallery to see Pogba's stats at Manchester United in contrast to those at Juventus and the French national team.

