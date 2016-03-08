Pogba, 'Here I am at home': How his Juventus ‘family’ could sway his decision
21 May at 15:30Paul Pogba added further fuel to the fires of speculation this week, when he landed in Turin to attend Andrea Barzagli’s farewell party and to join in the celebrations of the club’s eight consecutive Scudetto, at the Turin Ogres, a venue regularly attended by Juventus stars.
Pogba’s season with Manchester United had already reached its anti-climactic ending, with the club’s poor form adding to their disappointment at failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League. With United’s poor end to the season, and Juventus and Real Madrid’s strong desires to take the player away from Manchester, his exit from Old Trafford is looking more and more likely.
Fabio Paratici is reportedly set to go all out to bring the former Juventus midfielder back to the club in the summer, regardless of how much it costs, with Manchester United expected to demand at least €150m for their talisman. And Pogba’s recent Instagram post, in which he claimed that in Turin, he felt like he was at home, will have done little to dissuade the Serie A champions to make an offer. He also commented on his respect for Barzagli, saying “You are an example for all of us footballers” highlighting that his friendships with Juventus players, past and present remain strong, and sometimes that can be the deciding factor in a tough decision, such as choosing where he plays his football next season.
Pogba also played the best football of his career to date in Turin, and that must have some sort of pull on his decision. Ultimately, there is little doubt that he has a strong relationship with the club, the fans and the players, and the chances of him coming “home” look good. Real Madrid are unlikely to bow down in their pursuit of him, and they see him as a genuine option to revitalise their ageing squad, but already there is doubt from their fans as to whether he would be the right signing for them. At Juventus there is only love for him, and that could be the deciding in bringing him back to his “family.”
Paul Pogba isn’t the only midfielder linked with Juve this summer, have a look through all their targets in our gallery at the top of the page….
