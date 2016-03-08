Pogba: "I am currently a Manchester United player..."

Paul Pogba's future has been a hot topic of late as Juventus and FC Barcelona have been after him for months now. Paul Pogba and United coach José Mourinho don't seem to be on great terms as both could leave Manchester United in the coming months. Here is what the French star had to say on the matter as he spoke to the local press:



" Future? Yes there was a lot of talks concerning my future but in the end, it was only talk. I have a contract with Manchester United. Juve and Barca? My future is currently with United as I have a contract here. I am currently here but who knows what will actually happen in the coming months. Mourinho? We have a player\coach relationship which is how it is supposed to be. I always have given and will always give my 100% that's for sure. I am a United player and I will always work hard for the club...".



