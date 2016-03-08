Paul Pogba has revealed that he’s had some struggles at Manchester United, and particularly with Coach José Mourinho.

The French international has only netted ten Premier League goals in two seasons, despite being acquired from Juventus for over €100 million in the summer of 2016.

The former Bianconeri has come under scrutiny for his performances, for both club and country.

"It was a better season that the previous one," Pogba said after an encouraging game against Peru (1-0).

"It was an experience. There were some small issues with [Mourinho], but they were nothing in the end.

"Being a substitute, that sort of thing, it helps you to grow. I have to accept it."

The 25-year-old also hinted that it could be “his last World Cup”.

Pogba had a positive game against Manchester City, scoring twice in a 3-2 comeback, but that was the exception that confirms the rule.



He was also involved in France’s winner against Australia, the ball deflecting rather fortuitously off a Socceroo defender to gift France the victory (2-1).