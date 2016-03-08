Crushed 3-0 at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are now in big trouble, with Coach José Mourinho facing increasing calls for his head after opening the season with two defeats, the other coming away to Brighton.

Pogba claims, however, that the beatdown was “bizarre”, pointing out that his side had dominated the early proceedings and taken a lot of shots.

"It's bizarre," he said. "We were determined, we started well, and in the end we lost 3-0. It's a shock.

"Even we don't understand what happened. We started the game really well. The first goal was a real blow.

"We didn't understand why, because we had the game in hand. One goal, two -- we kept pushing, we had chances, and we conceded the third."

The former Juventus man had a positive message to send:

"We have to keep going, we mustn't worry. We must work. We are still Manchester United and we won't give up on anything."