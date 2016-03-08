The Frenchman has struggled to justify his spot at Manchester United in recent times, despite scoring twice to open Manchester United’s Premier League campaign.

​Frequently linked to Barcelona and Juventus among others, the Frenchman has been bickering with Coach José Mourinho, with recent reports indicating that the Portuguese man had sanctioned the sale of the 26-year-old, who cost over €100 million when he joined from Juventus in 2016.

"It's not me who is talking," Pogba told reporters after France’s 0-0 draw with Germany in the Nations League. "I'm trying to work on myself physically.

"I got back late [from the World Cup] so I'm trying to perform as well as possible.

"I'm just trying to do my job. For the rest there will always be talk."

The France icon doesn’t seem to be mending bridges quite yet...