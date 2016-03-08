Pogba-Juve: Paratici 'far ahead' for Manchester United star
01 March at 17:00Paul Pogba is Juventus' big transfer market dream and the Bianconeri would like to complete the return of the star Frenchman next summer. As we informed you exclusively a couple of weeks ago, Raiola is already at work to try and lower Manchester United's asking price as much as possible but in the meantime, Juventus' director Fabio Paratici is also at work to try and materialize the dream return.
According to Tuttosport (via ilbianconero.com), Paratici is already 'far ahead' with the French world champion in the contractual aspect and after that, the Bianconeri will start negotiations with the Red Devils themselves.
Pogba has now recovered from his last injury and this represents a definitive go-ahead for Juventus to begin making decisive moves for the 26-year-old midfielder to return to the Allianz Stadium after 4 years.
In the meantime, Manchester United have set the initial asking price and do not want to give a discount: 100 million euros. But as we informed, Raiola is at work to lower the figure as much as possible given the difficulties of the player at the Old Trafford and his willingness to leave England.
