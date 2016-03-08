Pogba: “Juventus are one of the best clubs in the world, but we want three points”

Paul Pogba, again. The Manchester United midfielder, after his speech at yesterday's press conference, spoke to MUTV just a few hours from the match against Juventus, for him (always at the centre of the transfer rumors) it’s his first return to Turin: "Back to the Stadium, I would say that here it was the beginning of my professional career, where I started playing for 90 minutes with the team and I scored my first goal as a pro. This stadium has a very important story for me and I have good images and memories in my head. Now I'm back as a Manchester United player, I'm very proud and happy, and I hope we will go there and win, and I hope to prove to Juventus that I'm back as a better man and player”.



MEMORIES JUVE - "I would say my first goal, it remains in my mind, I had just arrived, and I scored the first goal of my career and this happens only once. I remember all the fans singing: it was a great moment. The atmosphere is very good here and this memory will always remain in my head ".



WELCOMING - "I hope the fans will welcome me quite well, it's exciting for me, but my main goal is helping the team to win."



JUVE - "Every team has a weak point, we just have to find that weakness to win the match. Juve are a great club, one of the best in the world, with great players, but we are Manchester United, we are a great club too, so I hope we can go home tonight with a smile on our faces, with three points ".

Emanuele Giulianelli