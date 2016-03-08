Pogba: "Leaving Juve? I have no regrets, Ronaldo a great purchase"

06 November at 19:35
Paul Pogba spoke to the media on the eve of Man Utd's clash with Juventus in the Champions League, declaring his happiness to play for the Red Devils. 
 
On his time in England: "My time at Man Utd has been good. Personally, I feel it's been good for me and the team. We can always do better, but I'm happy about my performances and what we've won. 
 
On Mourinho: "I'm still here to play, we're all happy, the coach decides who the captain is and who will have to take the field. I want to play and I want to do my best for the team and the club." 
 
On leaving Juve: "Leaving Juventus was my choice: Juventus played in the Champions League and United in the Europa League. I have no regrets, United have always been at the top, I'm back to help United return to the top. Nothing has changed, I have made a choice and I have no regrets."
On Ronaldo: "I thought it was a great purchase by Juventus: having Cristiano is always good for the team, playing with great players like him, Messi or Neymar is always a pleasure.  I think he's happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juve to have a player who scores goals like drinking water." 

Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent

