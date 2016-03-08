Pogba likely to stay with United despite interest from Juve, Real

Paul Pogba is likely to stay with Manchester United despite having being linked with Italian champions Juventus and Spanish giants Real Madrid.



The French World Cup winning midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window and has openly expressed his desire for a new ‘challenge’.



However, as things stand, it seems that the 26-year-old in all likelihood is going to stay in Manchester for at least one season.



It is believed that the primary reason is United’s refusal to reduce the asking price for the French international which is becoming a stumbling block for clubs who are interested in acquiring the services of the creative midfielder.



Both Juve and Real are clearly unable to meet United’s valuation of €150 million for the player whereas his salary expectations will be at least €15 million per season.



Other than that, both clubs also know that they will have to pay a handsome fee to Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola after the completion of the deal as well.



Therefore, both clubs have seemingly given up on the hopes of signing Pogba, and barring anything unimaginable happening in the next two days, he is likely to stay with United for one more season.

