Pogba meets Salt Bae with Messi, drops transfer hint?

Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi recently met up Salt Bae- the famous Dubai based chef, together.Pogba has been linked with a move to Barcelona since this past summer and while its not known whether any football related stuff was discussed, but a photo that was recently put out on social media saw Nusret Gokce, or Salt Bae, pose for a photo with the both of them together.Videos that the chef put up on Instagram shows him teaching his cooking techniques to both Messi and Pogba.