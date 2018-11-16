Pogba meets Salt Bae with Messi, drops transfer hint?

17 November at 12:10
Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi recently met up Salt Bae- the famous Dubai based chef, together.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Barcelona since this past summer and while its not known whether any football related stuff was discussed, but a photo that was recently put out on social media saw Nusret Gokce, or Salt Bae, pose for a photo with the both of them together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Legendss @leomessi #saltbae #saltlife #salt

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on


Videos that the chef put up on Instagram shows him teaching his cooking techniques to both Messi and Pogba.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To salty @paulpogba #saltbae #saltlife #salt

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.