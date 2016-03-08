Paul Pogba didn’t want to talk. No statement after Manchester United-Juventus, no big sentences from the French midfielder after the big Champions League match, that saw the Bianconeri dominating at Old Trafford, was just ended. Because, given the public evidence of his willingness to leave the club, it was better for Man United to keep him quiet. Pogba has disappointed still, powered down and saddened in a Manchester United without an idea of playing, that brought him realizing to have made the wrong choice, in the outlook of his career. A sad world champion in Manchester, could be the title to describe Pogba’s moment.



Juventus is still in Pogba's mind. His teammates, the friends of the past, an environment that protected him and cuddled in contrast to the ongoing tension in the Premier League with Mourinho and the fierce criticism of the press. The messages were not lacking, a question of feeling, since last summer when the Pogback was an idea not so achievable.



And this photo with Cuadrado in the locker room after the Champions League match, leaves another track: Pogba smiles with his friend Juan, almost exults, not even if he had won or tied. No, his Manchester United has lost and with a clear inferiority: the Red Devils fans have taken bad the joy of Paul who didn’t want to hide. And, for the future, he really thinks of going away: if it were already in January, to see him again in Turin would become very complicated. But if it were in June, Juventus would be back in the race for Pogba with strength and enthusiasm. Paul's messages never end.

(Calciomercato)Emanuele Giulianelli