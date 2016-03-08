“It’s been more than 10 years since he became the best player in the world,“He’s unique, he’s a unique size, what he does with the ball is unique, he’s a pure left-footer. He’ll always be an idol.

The midfielder also took some time to talk about Mbappe, who scored two goals and won a penalty against Argentina.

"He has a lot more talent than me, he scores a lot more and shouldn't be linked with me at his age. I've never had his quality and speed. He will continue to improve, I'm sure. Now, journalists will be more on his side (laughs). Today he had a complete game, he has to continue like this," Pogba concluded.