Juventus still dream of signing Paul Pogba who remains on very good terms with both the club’s chiefs and his former team-mates.



The poor relationship of the Frenchman with José Mourinho hit a new low yesterday when the former Juve star was removed as the team’s vice-captain.



Man United were eliminated from the Carabao Cup yesterday and during today’s training session José had something to say to Pogba who doesn’t seem to react well.



Footages of today’s Man United training have been published by Sky Sports Uk and keep Juventus dream alive.



JUST IN!



Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd's training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho…



What has been said between the pair this morning? pic.twitter.com/nRiTEgDJlH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) 26 settembre 2018