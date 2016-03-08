Pogba: 'Moving to Real Madrid under Zidane would be a dream'
21 March at 14:15Paul Pogba is one of the most notable and sometimes controversial figures in world football. The loud personality of the Frenchman led to clashes with previous manager Jose Mourinho; to the point where if Mourinho hadn't of been sacked by Manchester United, then Pogba probably would not have stayed at the club.
Speaking at the press conference ahead of France's match with Moldova, Pogba said the following about a potential move to Real Madrid to play under Zinedine Zidane.
"Like I've always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it's a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I'm at Manchester. We don't know what the future holds. I'm at Manchester and I'm happy."
