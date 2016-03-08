Pogba on Man United crisis: My attitude wasn't good enough

Paul Pogba isn’t searching for excuses after Manchester United’s loss to Brighton.



The Frenchman has come under scrutiny of late over his reported feud with Coach José Mourinho, hinting in the Red Devils’ opening day win over Leicester City that he couldn’t perform at his best if he wasn’t happy.



Speculation was rife that he would move to Barcelona in the late summer, but those rumours died down when it emerged that the Manchester giants would never sell.



Yesterday’s 3-2 loss to Chris Hughton’s men seems to have changed the Frenchman’s perspective, however, Pogba saying that that the Mancunians “lost, we did not deserve to win,”



“The attitude we had was not like we wanted to beat them, they had more hunger than us.



“I put myself first, my attitude wasn’t right enough, we keep trying and pushing, and it is going to be a big lesson for us.”



The former Juventus man played well in the season opener against Leicester City, and seems to be taking the new captaincy seriously.

