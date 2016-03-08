Pogba pushing to leave Man U amid Juve, Real links: what the Red Devils told Raiola

According to the Evening Standard (an English news outlet), Man United prefer holding onto Paul Pogba even if he announced that he is looking for a new challenge. Real Madrid and Juventus have both been after him as it remains to be seen if someone will be able to convince the Red Devils to let him leave the club this summer.



It is a tricky situation as we will see who will have the final say on the matter. Pogba is very interested in joining Real Madrid but at the same time, Man United view him as being untouchable as they look to keep improving their roster. As Marca stated, United informed Raiola of their desire to keep him even if the French star would prefer to play UCL football next season. Pogba is still in Asia as he will soon head to LA for some time off. A definitive solution will soon have to be found as we will see who will come out on top: Man United or Paul Pogba.