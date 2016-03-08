​Though he’s only 25, the French international has already come under heavy criticism, being the subject of a poll calling for him to be dropped before the tournament, but also being booed during a friendly against Italy in Nice.

​According to the Express, the Manchester United star said ahead of the upcoming Denmark game that

“I really want to enjoy this and to forget all the criticism, all the whispers from behind.

“What only matters to me is what is happening on the pitch.

“I’m here to give everything for this jersey, for my team, for France.

“I really want to win this World Cup.”

He was recently defended in a press conference by Florian Thauvin, who said that the former Juventus man “was a great guy, and a leader.”

Bought for over €100 million by Manchester United, Pogba has been under pressure in England and France, netting only ten Premier League goals over the last two seasons.

“This is maybe my last one.