Pogba reveals Man United problem and it has to do with Mourinho
24 September at 10:20Things are not going too well at Manchester United for the former Juventus star Paul Pogba. The Frenchman, a 2018 World Cup winner, was not impressed by the Red Devils’ 1-1 home defeat against Wolves and did not hide his frustration after the game.
“We are at home at we need to play better against a team like Wolves”, Pogba said (via Mundo Deportivo).
“When we play at home we need to attack, attack and attack. That’s Old Trafford. We are here to attack. Other teams must fear Man United and this is our mistake. We need to attack and press high the pitch like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like that it’s easier for us.”
Pogba is a transfer target of both Barcelona and Juventus and his poor relationship with José Mourinho could lead him away from Manchester in the future, according to several reports in England and Spain.
