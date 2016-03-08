Pogba’s agent in discussion with United for contract extension

English Premier League outfit Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is in talks with the club over a possible contract extension.The French international was linked with a move away from Manchester in the recently concluded transfer window and has attracted interest from European powerhouses like Real Madrid and Juventus.However, both clubs could not meet United’s valuation of the player and Pogba had to stay at Old Trafford for at least another season.As per the latest development, it is believed that United and Pogba’s agent are in discussion for a possible contract extension where the player’s salary will be increased from €17 million per season to €21 million per season.