Pogba's brother confirms Man Utd midfielder wants to leave
16 August at 11:00Mathias Pogba, the brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has given an interview to El Chiringuito TV about his brother's future; amid rumours having linked him to moves to both Real Madrid and Juventus this summer.
"Florentino can have my brother come to Madrid. Which player is Zidane missing? My brother, of course. I think they need another midfielder. If I would like to meet him again in Spain? I can't say no. He wants to leave, but it does not depend on him. He waits to see what happens. Not worth 200 million, but now the football world is so. Manchester United will ask a lot of money, but 200 million is not worth the effort.
"Ronaldo or Messi? Cristiano has a better head, Messi is a better player. Both can do everything, but Cristiano emerges in important games. There are times when Messi doesn't appear. I dream of playing with Messi."
