Pogba's brother on Mourinho: 'He isn't a winner..'

The brother of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes that Jose Mourinho isn't a winner.



Pogba's relationship with Manchester United's hasn't exactly been special over the last few months. His agent has stated has stated that the player wants to leave, with Pogba himself saying the same.



Pogba's brother Mathias was recently talking to El Chiringuito about Mourinho- the man that Paul reportedly fell out with.



Mathias said: “He isn't a winner. Who is Mourinho? Players don't always have to back their coach. You do if he's right alongside you, but there was a divide between him and the whole team. I have respect for what he's won, but he's not a good example now.“