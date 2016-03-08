Pogba's brother provides clarity on Man United midfielder's future

Mathias Pogba, brother of Manchester United and France midfielder, spoke to RMC Sport about the future of the former Juventus man, who has been linked to a return to the Allianz Arena as well as to a move to Real Madrid in the past couple of months.



"He continues to give everything for Manchester United, he has a contract with them. I can't say more," he said.



Pogba's contract at the Old Trafford expires in 2021 and to date, the midfielder has not given any signals about his willingness to renew the agreement with the Red Devils. For this reason, it is possible that during the summer the price can be lowered once again, facilitating a potential move elsewhere.