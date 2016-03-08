Pogba's crazy salary demand to stay at Man United revealed
28 September at 21:15Paul Pogba has a contract with Manchester United until June 2021 but the Red Devils would like to negotiate a new agreement with their French star amid the many rumours linking him to a move out of the club. Real Madrid and Juventus have been the most consistently rumoured clubs in this sense.
However, it seems that United will have to deal with a tough challenge in the negotiations. According to reports from fichajes.com (via Calciomercato.com), the midfielder has asked the club board for a salary of 600 thousand euros per week - an annual salary of 34 million euros. The player currently earns about 15 million British pounds.
Pogba returned to the Old Trafford in 2016 after a successful spell at Juventus. However, his time back in England has not been too positive and the player has been criticized on many occasions by the fans. For this reason, many believe that the 26-year-old is looking for an exit door away from the club, with the above-mentioned clubs possibly representing a solution in the future.
Go to comments