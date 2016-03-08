Pogba's friend admits Man Utd star has 50/50 chance of returning to Juventus
19 June at 18:50Alessandro Martorana, one of the most important stylists in Turin, has admitted that Paul Pogba can return to Turin to play with Juventus.
"Paul would like to return to Juventus, there is 50% chance", he told Corriere Torino.
Martorana is one of the friends that Pogba always visits when he returns to Turin. The Frenchman visited him in the atelier of the Italian stylist in Piazza San Carlo last May when he flew to Turin for the farewell party of Andrea Barzagli.
According to a recent report of Sky Sport in Italy, Pogba prefers a return to Juventus over a move to Real Madrid and the Old Lady has already spoken with the player's agent Mino Raiola to persuade the player to return to Juve.
Man United, however, are reluctant to sell their star who wants a € 15-million-a-year wage in case of Juventus move. His price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 120 million.
Go to comments