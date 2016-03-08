Pogba's future still uncertain: the latest between Real Madrid and Juventus

The transfer market in England has been closed for several days now but Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United remains uncertain.



According to reports from the Mirror, the player could still leave the Red Devils this summer, with the English club setting an asking price of 150 million euros. The Frenchman is one of the main goals of Zinedine Zidane to reinforce his Real Madrid



In the meantime, Juventus' interest in their former player has somewhat cooled down after the reports that Sami Khedira is set to stay at the Allianz Stadium. As of now, Sarri's team is overcrowded in the midfield and it is unlikely that the Bianconeri can afford such a transfer without having to make at least one big sale.