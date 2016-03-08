Pogba says yes to Juventus; the situation
14 June at 13:30According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given the go-ahead for a move to Juventus.
Reportedly, Pogba's 'yes' to the deal has opened the door for him to return to Juventus and now the Bianconeri will be attempting to thrash out a deal with the Premier League giants.
Manchester United are likely to demand a high fee for the French, World Cup-winning midfielder, perhaps upwards of €150m. However, Juventus have a range of players that they could offload in a part-exchange deal, in order to bring Pogba's price down.
Juventus still face competition from Real Madrid for the Frenchman, yet Los Blancos' interest appears to have temporarily cooled as the club attempt to balance the books after the big signings of Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard already this summer.
