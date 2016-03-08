Pogba sends Whatsapp message to Juventus star
14 September at 11:55Manchester United star Paul Pogba has recently sent a message to Juan Cuadrado, Tuttosport reports.
The Frenchman is a transfer target of the Old Lady who would be open to re-sign the World Cup winner. Barcelona are also interested in signing the France midfield star who is reportedly not on good terms with José Mourinho.
According to Tuttosport Pogba is still in touch with most of his former Juventus team-mates. Cuadrado is one of Pogba’s closest friends from his time at Juventus and yesterday the Colombian received a WhatsApp message sent by Pogba.
The former Juventus star filmed one of his private rapping performances and sent the video to some of his friends, including the former Chelsea and Fiorentina winger who played with Pogba in Turin for one season (2015/16).
Not a transfer hint but the confirmation that Pogba’s relationship with Juventus is still very solid. Definitely better than the one he has with Mourinho.
