Pogba set to miss Milan-Man Utd clash; market-related?
03 August at 12:45Paul Pogba suffered a reported knock in yesterday's training session with Manchester United that will see the talismanic French midfielder likely miss this evening's pre-season friendly between the Red Devils and Serie A side AC Milan, set to be held in Cardiff, Wales.
There is a buzz around this injury that it could, in fact, be market related - reports from England suggesting that Real Madrid have accelerated in their pursuit of the French midfielder and are ready to add the World Cup winner to their squad, alongside Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
This opens up a wide range of transfer possibilities for the remainder of the market if true, with Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic strongly linked with United in the event that Pogba leaves the club, as well as Real Madrid possibly being inclined to sell Luka Modric, a player who has interested both AC Milan and Inter Milan over the past year.
