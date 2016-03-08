Pogba set to stay on with Man United, Correa reportedly agrees terms with Milan: the top news of the day

SHOW GALLERY

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now looking set to stay at the club for the 2019-20 season, as per reports in the Spanish media. The French World Cup winning midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford after spending three lackluster seasons with the Red Devils.



Pogba himself openly admitted while talking to the media that he is looking for a ‘new challenge’ in the upcoming campaign. However, United’s valuation of €150 million for the player is becoming a stumbling block for both Spanish giants Real Madrid and Italian champions Juventus and the 26-year-old in all likelihood will be playing for the Manchester-based club next season.



Also, according to TyC Sports (via Milannews.it), Angel Correa reportedly agreed to terms with AC Milan. The rossoneri now have to find an agreement with Atletico Madrid as a deal doesn't seem to be too far off. Atletico want to get 50 million euros from a potential Correa sale as Milan could sell Andre Silva and perhaps even Patrick Cutrone to help raise the funds.



FOR MORE OF THE TOP NEWS, SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY.