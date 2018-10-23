Pogba shares 'special' social media message ahead of Man Utd-Juve
23 October at 17:00Manchester United host Juventus at Old Trafford this evening – marking a special match for a number of reasons. Juventus are an old nemesis of Jose Mourinho, who spent time as head coach of Inter Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for the first time in Bianconeri colours and Paul Pogba returns to face his old club.
On Instagram, Paul Pogba posted a special message; with the caption ‘Today’s a special day’ and a photograph of himself both in Juventus and Manchester United colours. Pogba will give his all for Mourinho’s side this evening but will look forward to catching up with old friends after the match – perhaps even as a precursor to a potential return if he were to decide to leave Manchester.
