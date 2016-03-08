Argentina’s struggles through two matches in the World Cup have potential opponents liking their chances, even if it means facing Lionel Messi.When asked which opponent he would like for France to avoid in the round of 16, Paul Pogba has no doubts. "The best team in Group D is Croatia," explains the Manchester United and French international midfielder. Deschamps Bleus would prefer to avoid Dalic's men, even if he had to face a squad led by Messi."We are able to win, but the road is still long", adds the former Juventus man: "We have to fight and show that we are strong".And to the words of the Denmark coach Age Hareide, who said that France is not one of the favorites to raise the Cup, Pogba replies: "What happens outside the field does not interest me, we will respond in the field."France will play their final group match against Denmark on Tuesday.