Pogba snubs Ronaldo and Messi as he names three players who deserve the Ballon d’Or
10 October at 16:35Manchester United and France star Paul Pogba spoke to Afp on Wednesday to make his predictions about the Ballon d’Or winner.
The former Juventus midfielder is among the 30 nominees to win the award as the best player of last season and being France the World Cup winners, many of his team-mates are also being linked with the most prestigious award for footballers.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi alternated themselves in winning the award in the last 11 years and this is be the first time that a player different from them can win the Ballon d’Or:
“I don’t care who wins the Ballon d’Or as long as it is a France player. The likes of Griezmann, Mbappé or Varane deserve the award more than me.”
Pogba has had a rough start to the season with Man United. His relationship with José Mourinho is not at its best and clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are being linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season.
The player’s agent Mino Raiola, however, has recently silenced transfer speculations saying that Manchester United don’t want to sell the player at any price.
