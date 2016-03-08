Paul Pogba, Manchester United midfielder, spoke to Sky Sports Uk about the next matches against Chelsea and Juventus: "For me these clashes are the most beautiful to play: face the best players, the big clubs, a great story. You play football to live these challenges with a lot of pressure, Chelsea have so much possession, they always win, Eden Hazard is living a great time and he is probably the best player in the league right now, but we come from the match with Newcastle, won 3-2 at home in comeback and we need points, it will be tough ".



Manchester United are living a very tormented season, with José Mourinho always living together the threaten to be sacked: Red Devils are 8th in the table, with 13 points in 8 matches, 7 points behind the trio at the top, composed by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.



Paul Pogba has played 8 matches in Premier League, scoring 2 goals.