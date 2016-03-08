Pogba the key to unlocking James Rodriguez to Napoli

15 August at 20:45
According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, the chances of Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez moving to Napoli hinges solely on the La Liga side's attempts to capture Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has been a top target of Los Blancos this summer but a move has looked increasingly unlikely. However, if Madrid do not sign Pogba, it is unlikely that they will be in the position to sell James Rodriguez.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.