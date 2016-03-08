Pogba the key to unlocking James Rodriguez to Napoli
15 August at 20:45According to what has been reported by Il Mattino, the chances of Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez moving to Napoli hinges solely on the La Liga side's attempts to capture Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
The Frenchman has been a top target of Los Blancos this summer but a move has looked increasingly unlikely. However, if Madrid do not sign Pogba, it is unlikely that they will be in the position to sell James Rodriguez.
