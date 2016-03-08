Pogba: “There are things I cannot say because I would be fined”
12 August at 12:15The transfer window for English clubs shut on Thursday, yet that will not stop the drama from coming. Paul Pogba was closely linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, with Juventus and Barcelona both registering a reported interest in the French midfielder.
Pogba, who helped lead France to a second World Cup win in Russia over the summer, has had a tumultuous relationship with Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho.
“You have to be clear about one thing, a player who is a starter and is happy always feels more comfortable than when he is not happy, that's all I'll say, I'm the same Pogba as in the World Cup.
“The team is different, it's obvious I still love football and I will give my best. When you are comfortable, when we all trust each other, everything will be easier. There are things I can not say because I would be fined.”
These were Pogba’s words as he opened up on his mental state after the World Cup and at Manchester United.
