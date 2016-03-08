Pogba to Juve, United open to a swap deal: all the names on the plate
26 April at 13:10Paul Pogba is Juventus' big transfer market dream for the summer and nothing changed about the Bianconeri's desire, as well as the desire of the Frenchman to leave Manchester United, in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. Quite the contrary, as there could be interesting options on the plate for the midfielder's return to the Allianz Stadium.
Manchester United's position is clear, as expressed by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward via conference call to a Man United fans' forum: "It is better not to be fooled. Those who talk about transfers for hundreds of millions in the summer are ignoring reality."
It is possible then that, without liquidity, there will be much more room for swap deals between clubs. Thus, with regards to Pogba, it is up to all the parties to start thinking about who could be included in a potential maxi operation that could bring the 27-year-old to Turin.
Names that interest the Red Devils are those of Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic or Alex Sandro, but even Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, as reported by Tuttosport. Not surprisingly some of these are midfielders, as it is the department that the club would like to reinforce most in the summer.
But competition from Real Madrid must also not be underestimated. The problem for everyone remains the asking price set by United: from 100 to 150 million euros. It is a large gap and there is room for manoeuvring. The feeling is that everything is, as always, in the hands of Mino Raiola and in the intelligence of the proposals.
Go to comments