Pogba to Real Madrid: Zidane fuels transfer speculations
05 May at 14:00Paul Pogba will most definitely once again be one of the protagonists of the summer transfer market. The Frenchman has been performing at a very high level since the departure of Jose Mourinho and arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but even his renewed form may not be enough for Manchester United to secure Champions League qualification.
Without the Champions League, it seems more than likely that Pogba will ask to leave the Old Trafford, with many clubs looking to take advantage of this situation, most notably Real Madrid and Pogba's former team Juventus.
The Los Blancos seem to be the most serious suitor, with Zinedine Zidane having a huge budget available for the summer transfer market and his compatriot being the player around whom he would like to build his new team. The 46-year-old spoke about the upcoming market session in his pre-match press conference ahead of his team's match against Villarreal.
"There will be many changes in the squad but many of the current players will remain. Pogba? I know him well but today he is owned by Manchester United. At the end of the season, we will see what happens. I won't talk about him anymore," he said.
Go to comments