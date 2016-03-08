Pogba to replace Griezmann: Atletico challenge Juve and Real

Atletico Madrid have joined Juventus and Real Madrid in race to sign Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is reported to be willing to return to Juventus but Zinedine Zidane is also a long-time admirer of the Manchester United star.



According to Sky Italia, Juventus have already opened talks with Pogba's agent Raiola to try to lure him to Turin for the second time in his career.



However, Spanish sources have told Calciomercato.com that Pogba is one of the candidates to replace Antoine Griezmann who is set to leave the Colchoneros thanks to a € 125 million release clause. Barcelona are in pole position to secure the services of the Petite Diable and his compatriot may replace him at the Wanda Metropolitano.