Pogba to stay at Manchester United: report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is now looking set to stay at the club for the 2019-20 season, as per reports in the Spanish media.



The French World Cup winning midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford after spending three lackluster seasons with the Red Devils.



Pogba himself openly admitted while talking to the media that he is looking for a ‘new challenge’ in the upcoming campaign.



However, United’s valuation of €150 million for the player is becoming a stumbling block for both Spanish giants Real Madrid and Italian champions Juventus and the 26-year-old in all likelihood will be playing for the Manchester-based club next season.

