Pogba wants Juve most of all. And Paratici waits for a move
21 January at 12:20Paul Pogba remains in the sights of Juventus.
The French midfielder will leave Manchester United in June and beyond what are the denials of Paratici remains is a Juventus goal, and that is to reunite with the French world cup winning star.
As reported today by calciomercato , there are only five teams that can reach the possibility of Paul, of which Juve is the one most convinced and appreciated by the person himself.
Except Manchester City, for which the boy from Lagny-sur-Marne would never sign in order not to disrespect the Red Devils, there is Paris Saint-Germain, refused several times in recent years, Bayern Munich, an option not very appreciated by Pogba because it considers the Bundesliga an unattractive championship, Barcelona, which currently has other goals and Real Madrid, which has already booked van de Beek in view of the next season, despite always being linked with Pogba.
In short, Juve is in first place in the mind of Pogba , who has postponed a decision on his future until the end of the season. Juve, who must work outgoing before setting up a multimillion dollar investment, is waiting for a move by Raiola.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments