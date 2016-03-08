Pogba 'wants' Juve move as Man United increase interest in Bale: The top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



Firstly, Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed to join Juventus and Fabio Paratici has already agreed personal terms for the midfielder. Pogba moved to United from Juve in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee. While he has done well at Old Trafford, Pogba has failed to recapture his Juventus form at United over the last three seasons.



Today's edition of Corriere dello Sport states that Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici was present at the game that saw France lose 2-0 to Turkey and after the game, he had a meeting with Paul Pogba.In that meeting, the Italian acquired Pogba's agreement over a move to the bianconeri in the summer. He wants to leave Man Utd and go back to Turin, but it is United who are causing problems with their fee demands.



Speaking of Man United, English Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid’s star striker Gareth Bale on a two-year loan, as per the Sunday Mirror. It is believed that the Los Blancos want to get rid of the 29-year-old in order to generate funds as the Spanish side are in a rebuilding phase and are in need of funds in order to start a new era under manager Zinedine Zidane. Inter have also been linked with a move for the Welshman although, sources close to the club, have recently denied that the club can afford to sign the player.



